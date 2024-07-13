Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Blade, Dune, Godzilla, The Lion King, A Quiet Place, Rambo

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Blade by Sahin Düzgün

Dune Part One by Waxbones

Fantastic Four by Nick Low

Final Fantasy IX by Drake (Winson) Tsui

Godzilla by Matt Frank

Highlander by Adrien Noterdaem

The Lion King by Traci Easterday

A Quiet Place: Day One by Samer Alkaabi

Rambo: First Blood Part II by – Yvan Quinet

Terminator 2: Judgement Day by Dan Hipp