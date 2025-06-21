Awesome Art: Zombie Horror with, 28 Years Later, The Evil Dead, Night of the Living Dead, Train To Busan, The Walking Dead

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

28 Years Later by Pronob Chakraborty

Brain Dead by Halil Karasu

Dawn Of The Dead by Paul Mann

The Evil Dead by Nos4a2

Night Of The Living Dead by Chris Ayers

Resident Evil by Josh Beamish

Return Of The Living Dead by Chris Barnes

Shaun Of The Dead by Rich Kelly

Train to Busan by Adrien Noterdaem

The Walking Dead by Kelvin Nguyen

White Zombie by William Stout