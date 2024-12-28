Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Alien: Romulus, Interstellar, Nosferatu, Superman, They Live, Wicked

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Alien: Romulus by Tsaqif Baihaqi

Daria by Glen Brogan

Dredd by Jared Boyer

Interstellar by Amin Mashayekhi

Nosferatu by Huan Do

Shadow The Hedgehog by Bartos Gyorgy

Superman by Kevin Power

They Live by Scott Neilson

Watchmen by Tof Zapanta

Wicked by Seven Heavens Design