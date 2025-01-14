Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz reignite their past in the new trailer for Back in Action

Foxx and Diaz snap into action when they are pulled back into the world of espionage in the second trailer for Netflix’s action comedy.

Netflix has now dropped the second trailer for Back in Action, which stars Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz as Matt and Emily, two ex-CIA spies who find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown. The streaming service also revealed the release date for Back in Action, with the action comedy flick set to premiere on January 17. In this trailer, a family trip gets interrupted as a quick stop turns into a fight for survival and Matt and Emily’s children are now exposed to the life that their parents had before they were born.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown. Back in Action is directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Baywatch), from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien.” In addition to Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, Back in Action also stars Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson.

After working together on Any Given Sunday and Annie, Foxx has said that he was eager to team up with Diaz once more. “A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did Any Given Sunday and Annie together, we became friends in real life — and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again,” Foxx said. “We all know there’s just something about her…” Diaz responded, “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, on-screen and off.“

Back in Action is Cameron Diaz’s first movie in a decade. The actress hasn’t appeared in a movie since the Annie remake in 2014 (which also starred Jamie Foxx), as she had decided to retire from the industry to focus on her family. Although there were rumblings that she might step back into retirement following this movie, she did take a role in Outcome, a black comedy starring Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill for Apple TV+.

During the final week of production on Back in Action, Jamie Foxx experienced a “medical complication” and was rushed to hospital. Foxx has since partnered with Netflix to tell his story in a newly released comedy special, What Had Happened Was…





