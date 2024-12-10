Jamie Foxx finally gives details on “mystery illness” in new Netflix special

A year and a half after suffering a medical complication, Jamie Foxx reveals he had a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

By
Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx has kept the circumstances surrounding his “mystery illness” close to his chest for a year and a half. While he would provide some details here and there, by and large the entire scenario was kept in the dark. But as he teased when announcing his new stand-up special, Jamie Foxx has opened up exponentially.

Aptly titled What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx’s Netflix special (and his first in more than two decades) found the actor/musician/comedian opened up to the audience in an intimate – and funny – fashion, saying, “It is a mystery, we still don’t know exactly what happened to me. I was having a bad headache and I asked my boy for an aspirin. Before I could get the aspirin, I went out. I don’t remember 20 days. What they told me was they took me to the first doctor and they gave me a cortisone shot and sent me home. I don’t know if you can do Yelps for doctors but that’s half a star. My sister said ‘No.’ Four foot eleven, and full of nothing but love, she said, ‘Something’s wrong with my brother.'”

But things were far more serious for Jamie Foxx than he or anyone in his family could have guessed. Foxx actually had a brain bleed, which led to a stroke. As Foxx joked, “I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel. Sh*t, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf*cker? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the Devil like, ‘C’mon.’ Or is that Puffy?”

Doctor also told Jamie Foxx that recovery was possible but it would take a lot of work. And that’s evidently what Foxx put into it, focusing on getting better so the world could see him as he wants to be seen: healthy and ready for work. And while Foxx did have a short stint doing stand-up, he’ll next be promoting another aptly titled project: Back in Action, which co-stars Cameron Diaz (herself coming out of retirement) and hits Netflix on January 17th.

What Had Happened Was… is now available on Netflix.

Source: Deadline, Variety
Tags: ,
icon More Pop Culture
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx finally gives details on “mystery illness” in new Netflix special
dick van dyke
Dick Van Dyke, 98, stars in delightful Coldplay music video
real ghostbusters
The Real Ghostbusters Funko Pop! figures up for pre-order
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore
Demi Moore shares an update on Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia
View All

About the Author

2376 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Jamie Foxx News

Latest Pop News

Load more articles