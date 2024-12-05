Jamie Foxx gets ready to reveal the truth behind his hospitalization in the trailer for What Had Happened Was

Last year, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized under mysterious conditions. Questions, concerns and conspiracy theories arose online when people speculated about the situation when the severity of it came to light. Foxx and his family remained extremely private during that time and Foxx will now tell his story to the world. He explained, “Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way. I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots.” Foxx previewed the audience, saying, “It’ll be called, What Had Happened Was, and it’s got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community.”

Netflix has released a new trailer to the special that premieres in five days. The official synopsis reads,

“In a heartfelt return, Oscar and Grammy-winning comedy icon Jamie Foxx takes the stage for a groundbreaking special following his 2023 hospitalization. ‘If I can stay funny, I can stay alive,’ he declares, as he sets the record straight with humor and vulnerability. Amidst laughter and applause, Jamie expresses deep gratitude to those who prayed and supported his recovery, turning this performance into a touching thank you to his fans. This comedy event is a celebration of resilience, humor, and the power of community, reminding us all of the healing power of laughter.”

When he first made the announcement of the show, Jamie poked fun at the conspiracy theories that his public appearances during that time was a double, “I dove out of a car to save this Black woman’s purse. That ain’t no damn Jamie, that’s a clone.” The star would also address the new lease on life he’s gained since he was discharged from the hospital, “I’m so thankful. And I just get emotional. Because it was really… it’s beyond the scope. Cherish life. I have some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was dire straits.” However, Foxx would then joke how insufferable his joy became for his family, “I was drinking some water, like ‘Wow, you taste this water? It’s so wet. This is the wettest water’ [and his daughter responded,] ‘Dad, you’ve gotta chill out.’”



What Had Happened Was. Jamie Foxx at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA. Cr. Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2024

