Django Unchained: Jamie Foxx says Leonardo DiCaprio had trouble using racial slurs until Samuel L. Jackson gave him some family-friendly advice

Calvin Candie is one of the most reprehensible villains of modern cinema, and Leonardo DiCaprio gave a powerful performance as the villainous slave owner in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. However, the actor did struggle with Candie’s use of racial slurs, which were very prevalent in Tarantino’s script. In fact, Jamie Foxx told Vanity Fair that DiCaprio even had to stop a read-through of the script because of it.

“ The subject matter. The N-word, specifically. Leo had a hard time saying the N-word, ” Foxx explained. “ We’re doing a read and Leo says, ‘Hey, guys. Cut! I just can’t do this. This is not me.’ Samuel L. Jackson goes, ‘Say that shit, motherf***er! It’s just another Tuesday. F*** them.’ ” You can always count on Jackson for some good family-friendly advice.

Foxx also helped DiCaprio get into character. “ I told Leo that in slavery days we would never talk to each other, ” Foxx said. “ So I’m not your friend. I’m not Jamie Foxx. I’m Django. And as I told him, you won’t really be able to play that character until you understand what slavery is about. It was tough. it was a horrific. So the next day I see Leo and I say ‘what’s up’ to him. ‘L? L, What’s up?’ He don’t speak to me. He’s ready. Everybody started digging in. “