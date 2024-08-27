Bad Bunny joins Austin Butler for Darren Aronofsky’s former baseball player turned criminal thriller Caught Stealing

Who’s on first? It’s Bad Bunny (Bullet Train, My Spy, F9: The Fast Saga)! The Puerto Rican rapper, singer, record producer, and actor is getting out on the field alongside Austin Butler (Elvis, The Bikeriders, Dune: Part Two) for Darren Aronofsky’s (Pi, The Whale, Requiem for a Dream) upcoming crime thriller Caught Stealing.

Based on Charlie Huston’s novel Caught Stealing, which revolves around Hank Thompson (Butler), a down-and-out former baseball player locked in a battle for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ’90s New York City. Bad Bunny joins Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, and Will Brill for Caught Stealing, though we do not know who he’s playing.

Bad Bunny is an entertainer and musician who wears many hats. His latest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and soared on the Spotify chart, becoming the most-streamed single-day and weekly album. Caught Stealing finds Bad Bunny back in business with Sony after the rapper-turned-actor bailed on the studio’s Marvel film El Muerto.

El Muerto, aka Juan-Carlos Sánchez, was a super-powered wrestler character from a Marvel film project.

Juan-Carlos Sánchez is the son of a luchador who inherits the ancestral power of "El Muerto."

Another Bad Bunny film project is Darryl Quarles’ action comedy The Come Up. In the movie, five friends are offered the gig of a lifetime in Tijuana, Mexico. They cross paths with a dangerous cartel boss who kidnaps one of them and forces the others to go on an insane and hilarious adventure to save their friend.

