Bad Day: Cameron Diaz to star in a Falling Down-like action comedy for Netflix

Bring out your Spider-Man briefs and do the Charlie’s Angels booty dance because Cameron Diaz is back, baby! After co-starring alongside Jamie Foxx in the Seth Gordon-directed spy comedy Back in Action, Diaz is re-teaming with Netflix for Bad Day, an action comedy with vibes similar to Joel Schumacher’s 1993 psychological drama Falling Down.

Jury Duty helmer Jake Szymanski will direct Bad Day from a script by Laura Solon, with the plot focusing on “a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life.”

Beau Bauman, who produced Back in Action, will produce through his Good One Productions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bad Day is described as a comedic version of Falling Down, Schumacher’s tragic thriller starring Michael Douglas, Barbara Hershey, and Robert Duvall. It is about an ordinary man frustrated with the various flaws he sees in society, who begins to psychotically and violently lash out against them.

Netflix will put Cameron Diaz’s Bad Day on the fast track with plans to shoot the film this fall in New York and New Jersey.

Earlier this year, Cameron Diaz returned to screens after a lengthy hiatus to star alongside Jamie Foxx in the spy comedy Back in Action. The official synopsis reads, “Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown. Back in Action is directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Baywatch), from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien.” In addition to Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, Back in Action also stars Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson.

Falling Down is one of my favorite psychological dramas. It’s dark, twisted, and many of the film’s societal observations still ring true. I think about the Whammy Burger scene every time I order fast food, and it’s the reason I always check my bag before leaving the restaurant. I know your game, Ronald. You can’t fool me. The thought of Cameron Diaz starring in something remotely close to the concept of Falling Down is exciting, and I can’t wait to see how this project shapes up.