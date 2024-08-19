New details are revealed about the plot of Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters season 2

Apple TV+’s dark comedy returns two years later and Entertainment Weekly has shared a new photo and some story details for the new year.

Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters is set to return for another season and the dark comedy is said to be returning in the vein of the show Big Little Lies. Entertainment Weekly has the new first look of the upcoming season with some details of the story continuation revealed. The first thing unveiled is the newest image of the Garvey sisters pictured above. After two years, we get a new look at Sharon Horgan as Eva, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi, and Eve Hewson as Becka.

Apple has announced that the second season of Bad Sisters will premiere with two episodes of the eight-episode run on Wednesday, November 13. Then, it will be shifting to a one-episode weekly release every Wednesday through December 25.

Season 2 is said to be picking up two years after the sisters escaped the events of the first season. However, trouble is not far behind as the logline for the upcoming season’s plot reads, “When past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.”

The cast returning from season 1 will include Daryl McCormack (who was seen recently in this year’s big hit Twisters) as Matt Claffin, who ended up falling in love with Becka last season. Barry Ward returns as Inspector Fergal Loftus. Michael Smiley is back as Roger Muldoon, Grace’s kind-hearted next-door neighbor. Additionally, Saise Quinn returns as Grace’s daughter Blanaid. Yasmine Akram is back as Bibi’s wife Nora. Jonjo O’Neill reprises Ursula’s husband Donal Flynn. Also, Peter Claffey (who is also notably taking the lead in the Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) returns as Becka’s ex, Callum.

Season 2 will also bring in a new cast of characters that will include Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Harry Potter), Owen McDonnell (True Detective: Night Country, Great Expectations), Thaddea Graham (Sex Education, Doctor Who), Deirdre Mullins (Shadow and Bone), Lorcan Cranitch (The Crown), Liz Fitzgibbon (Normal People), and Justine Mitchell (Conversations With Friends, Derry Girls).