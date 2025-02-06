A live-action Bakugan movie is spinning up with Rampage and San Andreas director Brad Peyton at the helm

Who’s ready for a brawl? After bringing Pokémon to the silver screen, with an adaptation of Voltron on the way, Spin Master Corp. is developing a live-action Bakugan movie with Rampage and San Andreas filmmakers Brad Peyton on board to direct, write, and produce. Based on the wildly popular toy line and anime series, Bakugan is a multi-generational sensation fueled by creature battles, teen drama, and over-the-top adventures.

“Bakugan is a global franchise with a multi-generational and devoted fanbase, built on the strength of its compelling characters and explosive battles,” said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment’s President. “As fans who were part of its initial craze now enter adulthood, we are thrilled to be working with accomplished filmmaking talent like Brad to reimagine Bakugan in live action, expanding the franchise for fans while introducing it to new audiences around the world.”

“Bakugan is ready for the film treatment, and I’m thrilled to be the one to bring it to the big screen for the very first time,” said Brad Peyton. “With Lindsay and the Spin Master team alongside me, we’re excited to build a hit franchise with global appeal. I am confident we will create a must-see film event that does justice to the unique and epic world that is Bakugan.”

Peyton’s latest feature is the science-fiction action epic Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong. Debuting on Netflix, Atlas screened for 60 million subscribers despite receiving mostly negative reviews. Meanwhile, Rampage, a fun, turn-your-brain-off action romp that’s better than people give it credit for, scaled $428M at the global box office, while Peyton’s San Andreas earned $475M.

It’s wild to think it’s taken this long for someone to make a live-action Bakugan movie. Whether it’s the anime series, action figures, the popular card game, or more, Bakugan is a well-established and beloved part of the pop culture zeitgeist. Bakugan fans will lose their minds when they hear today’s news. I would not be surprised if word about a Bakugan movie prompts old heads to dig their decks out of the closet for an intense battle with their friends, nieces, or nephews.

Are you excited about Brad Peyton being at the helm of a Bakugan movie? Let us know in the comments section below.