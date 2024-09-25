A teaser for the John Wick spinoff Ballerina dances around tomorrow’s full trailer drop for the Ana de Armas-led action film

The long wait to find out what director Len Wiseman (Underworld, Total Recall, Sleepy Hollow TV series) and Ana de Armas are cooking up with the John Wick spinoff Ballerina is finally ending. Lionsgate pulled the curtain back on a Ballerina teaser on Wednesday, announcing that a full trailer danced onto the scene on Thursday.

Today’s Ballerina teaser includes a chilling rendition of Beethoven’s “Furelise” playing from a wind-up music box. As the camera slowly pans through a study crowded with books and fancy decor, a porcelain dancer spins beneath a glass dome with the words “Trailer Tomorrow” inscribed at the bottom of the keepsake.

Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as a young woman with killer skills who sets out to get revenge when hitmen kill her family. As the film takes place in the John Wick universe, it will feature appearances from several franchise characters, including Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, the Continental’s concierge, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma. Other cast members include Keanu Reeves, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Mareno, David Byrne, David Castañeda, and more.

Anticipation for Ballerina is high, as fans who provided the studio with their smartphone information received a message about the trailer’s release earlier today. In the beginning, Ballerina was separate from the John Wick franchise, but filmmakers reworked the project to take place in the world of The Continental. To help preserve the John Wick franchise’s legacy, Ian McShane and Chad Stahelski boarded the upcoming film.

In November, reports of a script for a direct follow-up to John Wick: Chapter 4 started making the rounds. While John Wick: Chapter 4 has a definitive ending, the boogieman is too iconic to slip into the shadows when more money waits in the wings. The franchise may move beyond Reeves’ Baba Yaga at some point, but that time is not now.

Are you excited to watch the Ballerina trailer tomorrow? What do you think about the teaser? Did you get the text message? Let us know in the comments section below.