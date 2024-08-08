Beetlejuice is getting his own Keebler cookies and Fanta flavor

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reaches theatres in September, but first, tie-in products from Keebler and Fanta will be reaching store shelves

By
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

This morning, we heard that Regal cinemas are going to have sandworm popcorn buckets to celebrate the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to director Tim Burton’s 1988 classic Beetlejuice (watch it HERE), which is set to reach theatres on September 6th. So we’re getting a Beetlejuice-inspired bucket that will hold regular popcorn – but if you want to eat and drink Beetlejuice-inspired flavors, Keebler and Fanta have you covered. Keebler is celebrating the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with Dark Chocolate & Vanilla Fudge Stripes cookies (inspired by Beetlejuice’s iconic black and white outfit), and Fanta will be helping promote the movie by not only featuring images of the film’s characters on their bottles and cans (Jenna Ortega’s Astrid will appear on Orange Fanta, Winona Ryder’s Lydia on Strawberry Fanta, and Catherine O’Hara’s Delia on Pineapple Fanta), but also releasing a brand new flavor called Haunted Apple! Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice will be featured on the cans and bottles of Haunted Apple.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was in development hell for decades before it finally got made. In 1990, Jonathan Gems was hired to write a sequel that was going to be titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. Burton considered having Daniel Waters rewrite that script, Pamela Norris did rewrite it, and Warner Bros. offered Kevin Smith the chance to do another rewrite. He turned it down. Seth Grahame-Smith was hired to write and produce a new version of a sequel in 2011. Mike Vukadinovich was brought on to rewrite his script in 2017.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, co-creators and co-showrunners of Wednesday, have written the screenplay for Beetlejuice 2 that was actually filmed. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing the sequel, which filmed in London before moving to Vermont and Massachusetts.

Here’s the official synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

As mentioned, Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice and is joined in the cast by Winona Ryder, reprising the role of Lydia Deetz; Catherine O’Hara, back as Lydia’s stepmother Delia; Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, Justin Theroux as a fellow named Rory,  Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife and Willem Dafoe as a law enforcement officer in the afterlife. Arthur Conti is also in there, in an unspecified role. 

Will you be buying these Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tie-in products from Keebler and Fanta? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reaches theatres in September, but first, tie-in products from Keebler and Fanta will be reaching store shelves
Beetlejuice is getting his own Keebler cookies and Fanta flavor
Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton have joined Zazie Beetz in the horror thriller They Will Kill You, produced by the Muschiettis
They Will Kill You: Patricia Arquette, Tom Felton join Zazie Beetz horror film
Hold Your Breath images give a first look at the upcoming Hulu horror movie starring Sarah Paulson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Hold Your Breath first look images preview Hulu Original horror thriller starring Sarah Paulson
Little Bites, the third horror film from Powerman 5000 frontman Spider One, is getting a theatrical release in October
Little Bites: Spider One horror film gets an October theatrical release
View All

About the Author

15710 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Beetlejuice 2 News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles