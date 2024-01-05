Benny Safdie opens up about breaking off into his own career as he pauses his directing partnership with his brother, Josh

It has almost been like a whirlwind for Benny Safdie after he and his brother, Josh, garnered much attention after making their acclaimed drama with Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems. In addition to directing with his brother, Benny had also explored being in front of the camera as well, when he co-starred in their breakout film, Good Time. Benny would also be seen in Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy, as well as Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, and co-starring in Showtime’s dark comedy The Curse, which he executive produces with Nathan Fielder. Recently, it was announced Benny would be making an MMA drama with Dwayne Johnson for A24, titled The Smashing Machine.

As Benny’s career starts to flourish, he announces he and his brother have ended their directing collaboration, at least for now. Benny spoke with Variety about separating from his brother. He addresses the rumor about the duo having a falling out, saying, “It’s a natural progression of what we each want to explore. I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life.” The Safdies were previously set to work with Adam Sandler again on another drama about sports memorabilia and baseball. However, Benny revealed that he was not involved as heavily in the development of that film and says the status of it is “on pause.” When he was inquired about directing with his brother again in the future, he simply replies, “I don’t know.”