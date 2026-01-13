Movie News

Best Pancakes in the Country: Nicolas Cage, Justin Long, & Shelley Hennig to dig into a deadly standoff at small-town diner

By
Posted 3 hours ago

Now here’s an action-thriller I can get behind! According to Deadline, Nicolas Cage (Pig, The Rock, Willy’s Wonderland), Justin Long (Barbarian, Accepted, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story), and Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf, The Secret Circle, When We First Met) will need a fork and knife for their next project, which is an action-thriller titled Best Pancakes in the Country.

Directed and written by Ken Sanzel (Kill Chain), Best Pancakes in the Country is “set over the course of one night at a small-town diner that becomes the epicenter of a deadly standoff involving rogue federal agents, a fast-talking con man with a dangerous past (Cage), and a waitress (Hennig) harboring secrets of her own. As loyalties blur and tensions erupt, survival depends on who can outthink – and outgun – everyone else. In this diner, the ‘best pancakes in the county’ turn out to be the least explosive thing on the menu.”

The best pancakes in Long Island, New York

Sign me the f*** up! People who read JoBlo know that some of my favorite movies are Death to Smoochy, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and Summer Wars. Still, if we’re talking about food, there’s nothing I enjoy more than a delicious stack of pancakes with a pad of melting butter on top and an overflow of syrup. If you ask me, some of the best pancakes in the country come from Maureen’s Kitchen in Smithtown, New York.

Producers include Raja Collins (Hunting Season), Eduard Osipov of Beno Films (The Last Resort), Eric Brenner (Crazy Heart), and Niko Fomenko and R. Wesley Sierk III of Caliwood Pictures. Additionally, Caliwood’s John D. Straley, Audra Gricius, Jina Panebianco, Lance Kawas, Ahmed S. Boomrod, and Eugene Pruss executive produce alongside Nadine de Barros of Fortitude International.

The producers are excited to work with Cage and Sanzel

“We’re thrilled to reunite with the iconic Cage, guided by the visionary Ken Sanzel. This action-packed, fast-paced adventure with wit and intensity is set to captivate audiences worldwide,” said the producing team.

Are you a pancake fan? If so, where would you recommend wolfing down a stack of the best breakfast food ever? What do you prefer on the side? I like a bowl of strawberries, a few double-smoked bacon strips, and three scrambled eggs alongside my pancakes. That’s my ultimate breakfast configuration. Damn. I’m hungry. We’re having breakfast for dinner tonight!

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,965 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The 10 Worst Movies of 2025

Posted 2 weeks ago
As good as many of the movies that came out in 2025 were, there were some truly abysmal movies we suffered through.