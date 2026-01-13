Best Pancakes in the Country: Nicolas Cage, Justin Long, & Shelley Hennig to dig into a deadly standoff at small-town diner

Now here’s an action-thriller I can get behind! According to Deadline, Nicolas Cage (Pig, The Rock, Willy’s Wonderland), Justin Long (Barbarian, Accepted, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story), and Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf, The Secret Circle, When We First Met) will need a fork and knife for their next project, which is an action-thriller titled Best Pancakes in the Country.

Directed and written by Ken Sanzel (Kill Chain), Best Pancakes in the Country is “set over the course of one night at a small-town diner that becomes the epicenter of a deadly standoff involving rogue federal agents, a fast-talking con man with a dangerous past (Cage), and a waitress (Hennig) harboring secrets of her own. As loyalties blur and tensions erupt, survival depends on who can outthink – and outgun – everyone else. In this diner, the ‘best pancakes in the county’ turn out to be the least explosive thing on the menu.”

The best pancakes in Long Island, New York

Sign me the f*** up! People who read JoBlo know that some of my favorite movies are Death to Smoochy, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and Summer Wars. Still, if we’re talking about food, there’s nothing I enjoy more than a delicious stack of pancakes with a pad of melting butter on top and an overflow of syrup. If you ask me, some of the best pancakes in the country come from Maureen’s Kitchen in Smithtown, New York.

Producers include Raja Collins (Hunting Season), Eduard Osipov of Beno Films (The Last Resort), Eric Brenner (Crazy Heart), and Niko Fomenko and R. Wesley Sierk III of Caliwood Pictures. Additionally, Caliwood’s John D. Straley, Audra Gricius, Jina Panebianco, Lance Kawas, Ahmed S. Boomrod, and Eugene Pruss executive produce alongside Nadine de Barros of Fortitude International.

The producers are excited to work with Cage and Sanzel

“We’re thrilled to reunite with the iconic Cage, guided by the visionary Ken Sanzel. This action-packed, fast-paced adventure with wit and intensity is set to captivate audiences worldwide,” said the producing team.

Are you a pancake fan? If so, where would you recommend wolfing down a stack of the best breakfast food ever? What do you prefer on the side? I like a bowl of strawberries, a few double-smoked bacon strips, and three scrambled eggs alongside my pancakes. That’s my ultimate breakfast configuration. Damn. I’m hungry. We’re having breakfast for dinner tonight!