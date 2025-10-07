Movie News

Will Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return for Bill & Ted 4?

By
Posted 57 minutes ago
Bill & Ted 4, Keanu Reeves, Alex WinterBill & Ted 4, Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter returned to their iconic roles of Theodore “Ted” Logan and William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. for the first time in nearly thirty years with Bill & Ted Face the Music. The sequel was a long time coming, and although it didn’t exactly blow up the box office (it was released in 2020 during the height of the pandemic), fans have been keen for another adventure from the rockin’ duo. But will Bill & Ted 4 happen?

Reeves and Winter have reunited for a new Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot. While speaking with Variety, Winter said, “[Director] Jamie [Lloyd] remarked that our friendship, our history together, really suits the play because of the friendship and connection that two characters have.” When asked if they’d be down to keep the buddy act going and return for Bill & Ted 4, Reeves enthusiastically said, “Yes and yes.

The Bill & Ted Trilogy will be released in a most excellent 4K box set by Shout Factory

This isn’t the first time the pair have teased Bill & Ted 4. Two years ago, Winter said another sequel was in the early stages. “The gang…we’re tinkering with a fourth movie idea that all of us like… and the guys are going to write, so we’ll see. I mean it takes us time to get these things going, and we never want to do them unless they’re great,” he said, noting that the writers “feel the same way: it has to be right…We love [the movies] because they’re oddball and they’re not kind of typical mainstream films. They’ve never been cash-grab movies…so we really do make them like sincerely from a place of love and interest.

He continued, “There’s a really good idea the writers came up with for a fourth that’s kind of obvious. I don’t want to give it away…but it is a really great idea and kind of an obvious idea. It will get written and then we’ll see when we can actually get it made. It may be a little while.

Considering how long it took to get a third film off the ground after Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, I’m not about to hold my breath. Although I mentioned that the film wasn’t a big performer at the box office, it was a massive hit on VOD, grossing over $32 million.

Would you like to see Bill & Ted 4, or has the franchise run its course?

Source: Variety
