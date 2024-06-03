The Bill & Ted Trilogy will be released in a most excellent 4K box set by Shout Factory

Shout Factory will release all three Bill & Ted movies this summer in a most excellent 4K Ultra HD box set.

Shout Factory will be most excellent to Bill & Ted fans this summer as they will release all three movies in a 4K box set on August 8th. Dubbed Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy, the set will include Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, and Bill & Ted Face the Music, all in glorious 4K. Party on, dudes!

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure has previously been released on 4K by Shout Factory, but the two sequels have received brand-new 4K remasters. You can check out the cover art and a list of special features below.

DISC ONE (BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE – 4K UHD):

Presented In Dolby Vision

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

Audio Commentaries

“Time Flies When You Are Having Fun”

Theatrical Trailers

DISC TWO (BILL & TED’S BOGUS JOURNEY – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan Of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey From The Original 35mm Camera Negative

4K Scan Of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey From The Original 35mm Camera Negative Presented In Dolby Vision

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

Audio Commentaries

“Bill & Ted Go To Hell”

Theatrical Trailers

DISC THREE (BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Remaster Of Bill & Ted Face The Music From The Digital Intermediate

4K Remaster Of Bill & Ted Face The Music From The Digital Intermediate Presented In Dolby Vision

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel At Comic-Con@Home

“Be Excellent To Each Other” – Behind The Scenes With Cast And Crew

“A Most Triumphant Duo”

“Social Piece (Excellence)”

“Death’s Crib”

Theatrical Trailers

DISC FOUR (BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE – BLU-RAY):

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

Audio Commentaries

“Time Flies When You Are Having Fun”

“The Original Bill & Ted” – In Conversation With Chris & Ed

“The Hysterical Personages Of Bill & Ted”

Theatrical Trailer

DISC FIVE (BILL & TED’S BOGUS JOURNEY – BLU-RAY):

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

Audio Commentaries

“Bill & Ted Go To Hell”

“The Most Triumphant Making Of”

“Score!” – An Interview With Guitarist Steve Vai

Air Guitar Tutorial With Bjorn Turoque & The Rockness Monster

Vintage EPK

The Linguistic Stylings Of Bill & Ted

Theatrical Trailers

DISC SIX (BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC – BLU-RAY):

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel At Comic-Con@Home

“Be Excellent To Each Other” – Behind The Scenes With Cast And Crew

“A Most Triumphant Duo”

“Social Piece (Excellence)”

“Death’s Crib”

Theatrical Trailers

If you already have the initial UHD release of the first movie, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and Bill & Ted Face the Music will also have separate releases to add to your collection. The trilogy box set will go for $85.99 USD.