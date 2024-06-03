The Bill & Ted Trilogy will be released in a most excellent 4K box set by Shout Factory

Shout Factory will be most excellent to Bill & Ted fans this summer as they will release all three movies in a 4K box set on August 8th. Dubbed Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy, the set will include Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, and Bill & Ted Face the Music, all in glorious 4K. Party on, dudes!
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure has previously been released on 4K by Shout Factory, but the two sequels have received brand-new 4K remasters. You can check out the cover art and a list of special features below.
DISC ONE (BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE – 4K UHD):
- Presented In Dolby Vision
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
- Audio Commentaries
- “Time Flies When You Are Having Fun”
- Theatrical Trailers
DISC TWO (BILL & TED’S BOGUS JOURNEY – 4K UHD):
- NEW 4K Scan Of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey From The Original 35mm Camera Negative
- Presented In Dolby Vision
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
- Audio Commentaries
- “Bill & Ted Go To Hell”
- Theatrical Trailers
DISC THREE (BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC – 4K UHD):
- NEW 4K Remaster Of Bill & Ted Face The Music From The Digital Intermediate
- Presented In Dolby Vision
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
- The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel At Comic-Con@Home
- “Be Excellent To Each Other” – Behind The Scenes With Cast And Crew
- “A Most Triumphant Duo”
- “Social Piece (Excellence)”
- “Death’s Crib”
- Theatrical Trailers
DISC FOUR (BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE – BLU-RAY):
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
- Audio Commentaries
- “Time Flies When You Are Having Fun”
- “The Original Bill & Ted” – In Conversation With Chris & Ed
- “The Hysterical Personages Of Bill & Ted”
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC FIVE (BILL & TED’S BOGUS JOURNEY – BLU-RAY):
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
- Audio Commentaries
- “Bill & Ted Go To Hell”
- “The Most Triumphant Making Of”
- “Score!” – An Interview With Guitarist Steve Vai
- Air Guitar Tutorial With Bjorn Turoque & The Rockness Monster
- Vintage EPK
- The Linguistic Stylings Of Bill & Ted
- Theatrical Trailers
DISC SIX (BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC – BLU-RAY):
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
- The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel At Comic-Con@Home
- “Be Excellent To Each Other” – Behind The Scenes With Cast And Crew
- “A Most Triumphant Duo”
- “Social Piece (Excellence)”
- “Death’s Crib”
- Theatrical Trailers
If you already have the initial UHD release of the first movie, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and Bill & Ted Face the Music will also have separate releases to add to your collection. The trilogy box set will go for $85.99 USD.
