Blade and Torch from the Puppet Master franchise join the Phunny Plush line

The Phunny Plush line from Kidrobot has so far included the likes of Michael Myers, Pennywise, Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, Regan from The Exorcist, Gizmo and some Gremlins, a Killer Klown from Outer Space… and there are a lot more characters joining the line in March, as you can see on Entertainment Earth. Upcoming additions include Chucky, Leatherface, Ghostface, Sam from Trick ‘r Treat, The Grabber from The Black Phone – and even Blade and Torch from Full Moon‘s Puppet Master franchise!

Blade was introduced in the original Puppet Master, which was directed by David Schmoeller from a script that was crafted by Kenneth J. Hall and Joseph G. Collodi, and has the following synopsis: Assailed by nightmarish visions, Alex Whitaker (Paul Le Mat) and his fellow psychics descend on the Bodega Bay Inn. There, they discover that their compatriot Neil (Jimmie F. Scaggs) has apparently committed suicide. But, as the gruesome visions continue, they sense that there’s still something sinister afoot. When they find themselves hunted by a band of homicidal marionettes created by puppeteer Andre Toulon (William Hickey), they discover they’re right.

Here’s the information on the Blade Phunny Plush: This puppet is ALIVE! Show off your love for the cult series Puppet Master with this Blade Phunny plush by Kidrobot! With the soul of Dr. Hess, Blade has a knife and a hook for hands and is ready to lead the Marionette Warriors. Once you add this skilled, stealthy character to your display, your horror collection will be one step closer to completion! Measures 7 1/2-inches tall.

Torch came along in Puppet Master II, directed by Dave Allen from a script written by David Pabian. The synopsis: You can’t keep a good man down or a Puppet Master buried as Tunneler, Leech Woman, Pinhead and the rest of the puppets return to exhume their beloved creator. This time, the little devils are after the special fluid that keeps them alive, which is only found in…you guessed it…human brains. Lucky for the puppets, a new team of paranormal researchers has come to the hotel to investigate its murder-soaked past. (Don’t these guys ever learn?) The puppets–led by a new member, the flame throwing Torch–are happy to shed some light on the (brain) matter, as they tunnel, burn, strangle and hook to survive.

Here’s the information on the Torch Phunny Plush: Torch is here and ready to execute cruel things with fire! Celebrate the cult series Puppet Master with this Torch Phunny plush by Kidrobot. Torch is equipped with a flame in hand and designed to show off his character’s most iconic features. His evil nature will add eerie horror to your display! Measures 7 1/2-inches tall.

The Blade Phunny Plush can be pre-ordered at THIS LINK, and Torch can be pre-ordered HERE. Images of the plushies can be seen at the bottom of this article, and more can be found on Entertainment Earth. Will you be buying these? Let us know by leaving a comment below.