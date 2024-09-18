Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher reconnect for an epic journey that blends magic with mystery in the Bookworm trailer

Being married to a genuine bookworm, I know what it’s like to compete for attention with a mountain of thrilling page-turners. My wife has read an estimated 300 novels this year, so I sympathize with Elija Wood’s Strawn as he attempts to appeal to the mind of someone overflowing with information and imagination. In today’s Bookworm trailer, father and daughter embark on an epic journey into the wilderness in search of an elusive Canterbury Panther. However, neither came prepared to find love and the beginnings of forgiveness alongside danger and adventure.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bookworm courtesy of Vertical:

Bookworm follows 11-year-old Mildred (Nell Fisher), whose life takes a wild turn when her estranged father, Strawn Wise (Elijah Wood), a washed-up Las Vegas illusionist, suddenly reappears. Years ago, after a magical encounter with the once-charming Strawn, Mildred’s mom moved back to New Zealand. Now, a comical mishap leaves Strawn caring for Mildred while her mom is hospitalized. Their first adventure? Camping to hunt for the mythological Canterbury Panther. As this mismatched duo navigates the wilderness, magic tricks, and an extraordinary quest, hilarity ensues, and they might just find a way to piece their family back together.

Ant Timpson (Come to Daddy, Turbo Kid, She Loved Blossoms More) directs Bookworm from a script he co-wrote with Toby Harvard. In today’s Bookworm trailer, Mildred and Strawn reconnect after years spent apart, creating awkwardness that hangs in the room like an angry ghost. When Strawn discovers Mildred’s desire to locate the mythological panther, they embark on a mission that changes their relationship and outlook on life forever.

Michael Smiley (Kill List, Free Fire), Morgana O’Reilly (Housebound, The White Lotus), and Nikki Si’ulepa (The Whole of the Moon, Housebound) co-star alongside Wood and Fisher in this comedic epic.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, reviewed Bookworm after seeing Timpson’s latest feature at Fantasia 2024. Chris loved the film, giving it a 9/10, saying, “Bookworm is an absolutely gorgeous film. Whether it’s the lush interiors filled with books, woodwork, and shadow or the vast New Zealand landscapes, it’s a constant treat for the eyes. The first portion of the film is in 4:3, putting an emphasis on the claustrophobic interior of the house.” Adding, “Don’t let the strange Dora the Explorer poster turn you away because Bookworm has all the makings of a New Zealand classic. Fantastic performances from Wood and Fisher help to carry a fantastical journey. I see myself putting this on for years as it gives that warm feeling that few manage. This is an adventure in every sense of the word, and the world would be better off with more films like it.”

Bookworm opens in theaters and explores On Demand on October 19.