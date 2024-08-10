Box Office Update: Borderlands may not crack $10 million; Blake Lively outgrosses hubby Ryan Reynolds on Friday

Last Updated on August 12, 2024
It’s getting ugly. While we predicted that Eli Roth’s Borderlands was shaping up to be a box office flop, according to Deadline’s early numbers, the film is turning out to be nothing short of a catastrophe. Last night, the film only so little that the site forecasts the film is likely to end the weekend with a single digit gross, in the range of $8-10 million. While the reviews have been bad, audiences seem to hate the film even more, with it posting a truly atrocious D+ CinemaScore rating. When all is said and done, this $100 million plus blockbuster may not even earn north of $20 million (total) in North America. It will likely go down as one of the biggest box office disasters ever, unless overseas business is brisk – which seems unlikely.
In another surprise, the Blake Lively-led Colleen Hoover adaptation, It Ends With Us, is doing truly blockbuster business. In fact, the film out-earned Deadpool & Wolverine on Friday, with Lively’s movie earning $24 million (including previews) next to the superhero blockbuster’s $15 million gross. Lively and hubby Ryan Reynolds are definitely this summer’s box office power couple, that’s for sure (don’t forget that his family movie, IF, also earned north of $100 million). It Ends With Us should finish the weekend just shy of $50 million, putting it in second place to Deadpool & Wolverine’s estimated $55 million.
Meanwhile, Neon’s Cuckoo, starring Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens, is opening more modestly than the indie studio’s recent horror breakout Longlegs. It should make about $3 million this weekend, which seems weak for such a well-reviewed film (our critic loved it). To note, for all the doom and gloom reports about the summer box office, Deadline reports that year to year, this weekend is up a full 44% from a year ago, when we were smack dab in the middle of the WGA and Actor’s Guild Strikes.
What did you go see this weekend? Let us know in the comments!
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE