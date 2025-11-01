Movie News

Box Office Update: The Black Phone 2 leads the lowest grossing weekend of the year

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Black Phone 3Black Phone 3

As expected, Halloween weekend is proving to be more of a trick than a treat, with it on track to become the lowest-grossing weekend of the year. Indeed, no movie is likely to come close to posting double digits this weekend, with The Black Phone 2, in its third weekend, the likely box office champion with a $7 million weekend. That’s precisely what we predicted earlier this week, although we were wrong in our guess that KPop Demon Hunters would lead the weekend. While Netflix never reports their box office grosses, Deadline says the film is looking at only about $3.4 million for the weekend, which isn’t bad for a limited release with only a few showtimes a day. However, it seems like the KPop Demon Hunters juggernaut is slowing down a bit – after a pretty incredible run. 

It should be edged out by Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, which is on track for about $4.5 million, which marks the best opening ever for the director. His movies tend to be leggy at the box office, so the hope at Focus is that Bugonia will have a long run propelled by Oscar buzz. Whatever the case, it’s outperforming – at least relative to cost and per screen averages – other Oscar hopefuls like After the Hunt and The Smashing Machine

Second place this weekend seems likely to go to Regretting You, which is expected to gross in the $6.5 million range, while Chainsaw Man is expected to follow with $5.5 million. It also looks like the IMAX re-release of Back to the Future should finish just ahead of Bugonia with a $5 million gross, which is pretty outstanding for a movie pretty much every self-respecting movie fan owns on at least one format (or – if you’re like me – about four of them). No word yet on how Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is performing in week two, but it isn’t expected to have much of a hold in week two. 

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Tags:

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,499 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest The Black Phone 2 News

See More

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art Spotlight and Interview: Doug Bloodworth

Posted 7 hours ago
For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to...
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

The Best Scene series digs into the opening sequence from the Kathryn Bigelow / James Cameron sci-fi thriller Strange Days

JoBlo Originals

Why is Strange Days STILL unavailable?

Posted 3 days ago
While most of James Cameron's Lightstorm era movies have now seen the light of day, Kathryn Bigelow's Strange Days remains buried.
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 week ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?