Boy George is getting a biopic developed at TriStar with J.C. Lee penning the script

Musical biopics have picked up in activity as of late. Recently, the Bob Marley movie One Love encapsulated a notable story from the Raggae icon’s life. This year has seen the release of Back to Black, which told the story of Amy Winehouse. And this Christmas will see the premiere of A Complete Unknown, which brings James Mangold back to the music world with Timothée Chalamet occupying the shoes of Bob Dylan. Not to mention, in the future, we’re getting a Bruce Springsteen film with Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, and Sam Mendes is bringing The Beatles’ story to theaters across four feature films.

Deadline is now reporting that a Boy George biopic is now in development over at TriStar. It’s still in the early stages, but the movie is set to be written by scribe J.C. Lee, who co-wrote the film adaptation of his own play Luce. Lee has also written for television with credits that include ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder, HBO’s Looking and Girls, and The Morning Show for Apple. The movie is set to be produced by Woman King producer Cathy Schulman, George’s manager Paul Kemsley, Jeremy M. Rosen and Kevin King Templeton, along with Primary Wave Music. Boy George will also be attached as an executive producer.

Lee will be adapting the script from Boy George’s autobiographies, Take It Like A Man, Straight and Karma and it is said to be focusing on the successful years of George’s group, Culture Club. Boy George can recently be seen in the Sky Original film Arthur’s Whisky starring Diane Keaton. And earlier this year, he teamed up with Ariana DeBose and Nile Rodgers for the song “Electric Energy,” which was the tie-in single with the Matthew Vaughn spy comedy Argylle. He had also taken the stage when he recently headlined the Broadway run of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.