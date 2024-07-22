The Whale and Doom Patrol actor Brendan Fraser is ready to stand at attention while preparing to play Supreme Allied Commander Dwight Eisenhower in Pressure, an upcoming film from Working Title and Studiocanal. The intense war drama revolves around the world-altering events of D-Day and follows the lead-up to the Normandy landings.

Brendan Fraser joins Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers, Spectre, Pride) for Pressure, with Scott playing Britain’s Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg. Stagg charted and reported weather patterns to Eisenhower. Weather plays a pivotal role in warfare, with conditions determining battlefield conditions, entry point availability, and more.

People in certain political circles celebrate General Eisenhower’s leadership during the conflict. His essential contribution to the war effort helped him secure the 34th U.S. President position, serving from 1953 to 61. Anthony Maras (The Palace, Hotel Mumbai, Spike Up) directs Pressure from a screenplay he co-wrote with Oliver Award winner David Haig.

Here’s the official logline for Pressure:

“In the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, all the pieces are in place except for one key element — the British weather. Britain’s Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense standoff with the entire Allied leadership. The wrong conditions could devastate the largest-ever seaborne invasion, while any delay risks German intelligence catching on. With only his trusted aide Captain Kay Summersby to confide in, and haunted by a catastrophic D-Day rehearsal, the final decision rests with Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower. With only hours to go, the fate of the war and the lives of millions hang in the balance.”

Fraser is extremely busy after his Oscar-winning role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. He stars as Ronay in Behind the Curtain of Night, a sci-fi romance from director Dailibor Stach about a man coming back to life with the ability to see his past lives. Fraser also stars alongside Takehiro Hira and Mari Yamamoto in Rental Family, about a lonely, down-and-out American actor living in Tokyo who starts working for a Japanese “rental family” company to play various stand-in roles in other people’s lives. Along the way, he discovers unexpected joys within his built-in family.

