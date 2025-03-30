Bruce Glover, Diamonds Are Forever henchman and Crispin’s dad, has passed away

By
Bruce Glover

Bruce Glover, who notably played a villain in 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever and had small roles in several classics of the ‘70s, has passed away. He was 92.

The news of Bruce Glover’s passing was shared on social media by son Crispin, who posted numerous photos – ranging from publicity shots to family photos – all bearing the caption: “Bruce Herbert Glover May 2, 1932 – March 12, 2025”.

While Bruce Glover was featured in dozens of movies, his most famous role was as one of the henchman (along with Putter Smith’s Mr. Kidd) to Blofeld in Diamonds Are Forever. He and Smith stole nearly every scene they were in, providing deadly ends to their targets (from scorpions to time bombs) and exchanging banter that made them some of the most interesting lower-tier baddies in the entire franchise.

Bruce Glover would be featured in a number of movies following Diamonds Are Forever, including vigilante favorite Walking Tall, Roman Polanski’s Chinatown and Charles Brosnan boxing movie Hard Times. A good amount of his cinematic output in the ‘80s and ‘90s would be with genre movies, 1988’s Ghost Town, 1991’s Popcorn and 1993’s Warlock: The Armageddon. His earliest credits came via television, with spots on famous series like My Favorite Martian, Perry Mason and Car 54, Where Are You? Near the end of his career, he would even be directed by his son in 2007’s It Is Fine! Everything Is Fine. According to IMDb, he also has a role in another yet-to-be-released film directed by Crispin.

In a 2019 interview, Bruce Glover stated, “If I am anything as an actor, it is that I will never the usual. I will be the unusual, and I intend to continue that whatever I am doing, whether it be acting, or I’m writing, or I am going to be painting or whatever I am going to be doing. It is uniquely my own.” Now there’s something that got passed down to son Crispin. And as  Mr. Wint said, “One is never too old to learn from a master…”

Share your favorite Bruce Glover movies and performances with us in the comments section below.

Source: Instagram
