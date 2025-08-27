Bruce Willis’ wife on the “hardest decision” so far in his health battle

The family of Bruce Willis has been quite transparent in the actor’s health, sharing words and pictures through social media and interviews that provide updates on his condition, having been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in early 2023. Once again, his wife of six years, Emma Heming Willis, is offering insight into his life and how he is holding up.

Emma Heming Willis recently sat down with Diane Sawyer where she expressed just how scary the progression has been. “For someone who was very talkative and very engaged, he was just a little more quiet, and when the family would get together, he would kind of just melt a little bit.”

As time moved on, Willis said Bruce “felt a little removed, very cold. Not like Bruce. He was very warm and affectionate. To going the complete opposite of that was very alarming and scary.” At a certain point, it was decided that Bruce Willis would be moving into a second home for around-the-clock care. “It was one of the hardest decisions that I’ve had to make so far. But I knew first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters, you know, he wouldn’t want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.” She added that this home is one “that is filled with love and warmth and care and laughter.”

Expectedly, the family of Bruce Willis has worked with him in efforts to make his life easier, even if he doesn’t realize everything that is going on around him. “We’ve learned to adapt and we have a way of communicating with him which is just a different way…We still get those days…We get moments. It’s his laugh, right? He has such a hearty laugh and sometimes you’ll see that twinkle in his eye or that smirk. And I just get transported…”

We here at JoBlo.com continue to hope for the best for Bruce Willis, who remains one of our favorite actors ever and whose on-screen presence remains nearly unmatched.