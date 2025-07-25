Calexit: Chad Stahelski is set to adapt the political comic

Indie comic publisher Black Mask Studios published the series Calexit, which took its cue from current events as inspiration for its stories. The title first hit shelves back in 2017 and tackled such hot-button topics like immigration, which made it a big seller. The property went through seven printings and launched spinoffs, including Calexit: All Systems San Diego and Calexit: Our Last Night in America. While the timing of these particular stories coincide with news, a new story starts this week with Calexit: The Battle of Universal City, which was written by Black Mask’s Matteo Pizzolo and drawn by Carlos Granda.

The Hollywood Reporter is now saying in an exclusive that Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick franchise, is set to bring an adaptation to the big screen. He is only on board as a producer as of now, since Stahelski is seemingly still concentrating on remaking Highlander. Alex Young and Jason Spitz, both of whom are with Stahelski on his 87Eleven Entertainment company, are also attached to produce along with him. Additionally, Pizzolo, Brett Gurewitz and Brian Giberson will be producing as representatives of Black Mask. Pizzolo is co-founder and president of Black Mask Studios and he had written a spec script on the adaptation.

Per THR, the story takes place “in a near future where America’s president signed an executive order to deport all immigrants, with California responding by proclaiming itself a sanctuary state. As the citizens of the state struggle to seize power back from an autocratic government, the story centers on Jamil, a war zone courier/smuggler, and Zora, a young leader in the Mulholland Resistance, who attempt to escape Occupied Los Angeles, a city under martial law.”