Cape Fear: Patrick Wilson joins Amy Adams and Javier Bardem in Apple TV+ series

Apple TV+ is assembling quite the cast for its upcoming Cape Fear series, as Patrick Wilson is set to join Javier Bardem and Amy Adams.

Wilson will play Tom Bowden, an attorney married to Anna (Adams), a fellow lawyer. Based on the 1957 novel The Executioners by John D. MacDonald, Cape Fear “ will follow what unfolds after killer Max Cady (Bardem) is released from prison and seeks out the Bowdens, whom he blames for his sentence. ” The 10-episode series has been described as a tense, Hitchcockian thriller which will serve as an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.

Nick Antosca is writing the new Cape Fear series and will also executive produce alongside Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, Alex Hedlund, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey. The original novel was first adapted in 1962 into a movie starring Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum. In 1991, Martin Scorsese directed a remake starring Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, and Jessica Lange. The story was also spoofed by The Simpsons in the fifth season with Cape Feare, one of the show’s best episodes. I’ve never looked at a rake the same way again.