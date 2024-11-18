Javier Bardem to play Max Cady in Cape Fear TV series

At one point in time, Steven Spielberg was set to direct the thriller Cape Fear, while Martin Scorsese was attached to direct the historical drama Schindler’s List. Then Scorsese decided to step away from Schindler’s List, a choice that coincided with Spielberg deciding that Cape Fear was too violent for him. So the directors traded movies – resulting in Scorsese directing Robert De Niro and Juliette Lewis to Oscar nominations for Cape Fear and Spielberg turning Schindler’s List into a Best Picture winner. Now, Spielberg and Scorsese are teaming up to executive produce a TV series adaptation of Cape Fear, with Nick Antosca on board as executive producer and showrunner – and Deadline reports that Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) has signed on to play the villainous Max Cady in this new take on the story!

Coming our way from Amblin Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, this version of Cape Fear is said to be “as an unconventional take on the IP” that turns the story into a tense, contemporary thriller that examines America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century. In it, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison . The story will be told over the course of ten episodes. The show is set up at Apple TV+.

The Cape Fear story began with a novel called The Executioners by John D. MacDonald. First published in 1957, that book received a film adaptation in 1962 that was directed by J. Lee Thompson (who was working from storyboards devised by original director Alfred Hitchcock). Released in 1991, Scorsese’s Cape Fear was a second take on the material. It’s said that Antosca has been obsessed with the Cape Fear movies since he was a kid. His previous credits include Hannibal, The Forest, Channel Zero, Brand New Cherry Flavor, Antlers, The Act, Candy, and A Friend of the Family.

In addition to Spielberg, Scorsese, and Antosca, the Cape Fear TV series will be executive produced by Alex Hedlund of Eat the Cat and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television. Bardem will be an executive producer on the show as well.

By taking on the role of Max Cady, Bardem is following in the footsteps of Robert Mitchum, who played the character in 1962, and Robert De Niro, who played him in 1991.

What do you think of Javier Bardem being cast as Max Cady in the Cape Fear TV series?