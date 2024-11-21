How will Sam Wilson be able to fight Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World?

Sam Wilson is a hero, but he is also an ordinary human being. While Steve Rogers had the Super Soldier Serum, Wilson doesn’t have that advantage; And it’s an advantage he could surely use going up against Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World. The power balance feels so lopsided that some fans have wondered just how Wilson will avoid becoming a red stain on the floor after mere moments. While speaking at the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore (via ComicBookMovie), Anthony Mackie addressed how Wilson will be able to fight Red Hulk.

It seems Wilson will be using more brain than brawn, with the added benefit of a Wakandan super suit. “ It’s very different with the serum – you can fight anybody. When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies], ” Mackie said. “ With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone. “

As for his new suit, Mackie said, “ It’s a high-tech suit. I went to Wakanda, met with everybody in Wakanda, we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right? I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level. ” Even still, I’d imagine this is going to be a challenge.