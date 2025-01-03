Captain America: Brave New World promoted with awesome Red Hulk theatre standee

The next addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to reach theatres on February 14, 2025 – and when this one reaches the big screen, we’re going to get to see the Red Hulk give the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, formerly known as Falcon) a rough time. The marketing for the film is building up that competition in a major way. We’ve seen glimpses of the fight in the trailers, the posters have shown Red Hulk holding and punching Captain America’s shield – and now Red Hulk theatre standees have started showing up in cinemas. Images of a popcorn bucket (possibly fan made) that shows Red Hulk tearing Cap’s shield in half have also made their way online. You can take a look at the standee and the popcorn bucket in the embeds below.

The Red Hulk theater stand for 'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD'



(Source: @RichTPar)

First look at the #CaptainAmerica Brave New World Popcorn bucket

Here’s the official information on Captain America: Brave New World, straight from Marvel: Anthony Mackie returns as the high-flying hero, who’s officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as newly-elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, a role originated by the late William Hurt. Ross and Sam have a bit of a history: In his previous role as Secretary of State, Ross was responsible for arresting Sam and his fellow Avengers during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Now as president, Ross is eager to work with Sam, hoping to make Captain America an official military position. But that tentative alliance is jeopardized when Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident, with friend and retired super-soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) as the prime suspect. Sam’s investigation send him on a dangerous chase, and (leading to) a deadly showdown and a tease of the menacing Red Hulk. Danny Ramirez returns as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres, who’s picked up Sam’s old wings and taken on the role of Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson is also back as Samuel Sterns, AKA The Leader, appearing in the MCU for the first time since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. New to the cast is Shira Haas, who joins as Ruth Bat-Seraph. A former Black Widow, Ruth is now a high-ranking U.S. government official who has the trust of President Ross. Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Xosha Roquemore also star. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

