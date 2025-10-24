Chicken Run: Eggstraction continues the story in an all-new stealth action-adventure game on consoles and PC

If you thought the story of Ginger, Rocky, and all their fine-feathered friends was over after the events of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, think again! Outright Games, the leading publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, and Aardman, the multi-award-winning independent animation studio behind Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit, are delighted to announce that their newest game, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, is now available to play worldwide. Launching today on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, this all-new stealth action-adventure invites fans to rejoin the beloved flock in a daring new chapter to save chicken-kind.

Per today’s press release from OG Outright Games:

Chicken Run: Eggstraction continues the story of Aardman’s 2023 hit film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, transforming the franchise’s trademark wit, charm, and high-stakes tension into a full-length interactive adventure for all. The adventure is brought to life by a stellar cast of British talent, including Bella Ramsey, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Romesh Ranganathan, Jane Horrocks, and even more familiar voices. With a script penned by acclaimed writer Larry Rickard (Ghosts, Horrible Histories), fans will uncover an eggstraordinary adventure they will never forget.

Players can finally take charge with Frizzle, Molly, Fowler, and the rest of the flock, equipping their special chicken skills and unique leadership powers to save chicken-kind. Team up in two-player local co-op and eggsplore a variety of high-security locations from the industrial Chump Factory to the maze-filled Peckingham Manor. Disguise the chickens with camouflage, knit distracting decoys, and even launch a squadmate into battle! Each mission demands teamwork and stealth to outsmart the ever-watchful Nugget Industry.

Sean Clarke, Managing Director at Aardman, shared, “We’re incredibly proud to see Chicken Run: Eggstraction finally take flight today. This game is not only a continuation of Frizzle and the gang’s story, but also a whole new way for the millions of people all over the world who have enjoyed the Chicken Run films to experience this unique world, full of charm, fun, and plenty of surprises.”

Chicken Run: Eggstraction appears to be a lot of fun. The top-down gameplay reminds me of Klei Entertainment’s Invi?ible Inc., and I love that they got some of the original voice actors to contribute to the action. What do you think about Chicken Run: Eggstraction? Want to give it a go? Let us know in the comments section below.