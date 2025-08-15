Chris Columbus says it would be a mistake to try and reboot Home Alone

Just like Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale with Back to the Future, director Chris Columbus says what we’re all thinking in that studios should never, EVER try to reboot Home Alone. The closest the franchise has come to recapturing the magic was with its immediate sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. And even then, it was due to the dream team reuniting — Columbus, John Hughes and Macaulay Culkin. Home Alone 3‘s reception wouldn’t live up to the first two, despite Hughes also penning that film and the additional attempts to capitalize on the franchise were either met with shrugs or you possibly never heard of them.

After the last attempt with Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone, Columbus is stating outright that it would be a mistake to ever try to catch that lightning in the bottle again. According to Deadline, the director is not even keen on returning to the franchise, even with Culkin, because it would be a mistake. He tells Entertainment Tonight,





I think Home Alone really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that. I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone.”

This comes after Culkin himself said he could consider coming back to the franchise, even though he’s turned down past opportunities. In a recent Q&A at a special screening of the film, Culkin explained, “I have ideas, but I don’t have time to write anything with my two children.”