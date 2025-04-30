No, Back to the Future 4 is never happening

Sometimes our nostalgia is so strong that we start asking for things we don’t really need. Like Back to the Future 4. Yes, we would have taken it right off the tail of Part III, but at this point – we’re talking 25 years here – it’s just too late. And we better be happy with that because lightning isn’t going to strike the clock tower ever again.

Bob Gale – who co-wrote the first BTTF alongside director Robert Zemeckis before taking sole credit for the rest of the trilogy – is one of many key players who knows that there will never be a Back to the Future 4. Speaking with People, Gale said, “I mean, it’s like they know in every interview people say, ‘Oh Bob, when is there going to be a Back to the Future 4?’ Never. ‘When is there going to be a prequel?’ Never. ‘When is there going to be a spinoff?’ Never. It’s just fine the way it is. It’s not perfect, but as Bob Zemeckis used to say, ‘It’s perfect enough.’” That’s a bit more polite than he’s put it before…

Gale added that it’s not just he and Zemeckis that aren’t committed to Back to the Future 4, it’s also Steven Spielberg, who served as executive producer on the BTTF trilogy. “If the juggernaut of corporate America or corporate international mishigas says, ‘If you don’t agree to this, we’re going to kill your children,’ alright, well, no, we don’t want our children killed.’ But Steven Spielberg, of course, he’s got to sign off on it too. And Steven, just like Steven won’t allow another E.T., he totally respects the fact that we don’t want any more Back to the Future. He gets it and always stood behind that. And thank you, Steven.”

With that sort of insistence and the fact that not even the stage version can get adapted for the big screen, maybe we should all just settle with what we have – or consider the 2010 video game the best we can get, as it picks up six months after the modern events of BTTF Part III.

Do you think people will ever stop pushing for a Back to the Future 4?