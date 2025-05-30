Chris Hemsworth hypes Thor return but is retirement imminent?

With filming for Avengers: Doomsday well underway, the team has assembled. While we couldn’t possibly list every cast member, one that has taken some attention lately is Chris Hemsworth, who is reprising Thor. And while the return following 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder will be welcome, recent comments have hinted that he might officially be done with the character after this go…and he’s not exactly putting the fire out on any rumors.

To set the scene, word was circulating that Chris Hemsworth would be retiring from playing Thor. To address this, he posted a video on his official YouTube page titled “Thank You! The Legacy of Thor.” It was accompanied by the following caption: “Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the last 15 years I’ve held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me. Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable… Next up, Doomsday!”

Word on a Thor 5 has been pretty mute for a while now. Taiki Waititi has officially left the series, but that doesn’t mean any potential fifth Thor movie couldn’t feature Chris Hemsworth — unless he won’t do it. He even said years ago that whatever his next outing as Thor would be would likely be his last. That cues up Doomsday and possibly something even more fatal…

To me, Chris Hemsworth’s comments and video read as a farewell to Thor. That said, the timing is a bit strange considering we are still a year and a half away from Doomsday’s release, having been pushed back from May 2026. With that, its follow-up—the cast of which has not been formally announced—Secret Wars will also move to December 2027.

What do you think? Is Chris Hemsworth ready to set Mjölnir down for good, or will he continue playing Thor? What would you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below!