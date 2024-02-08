Christian Bale breaks ground on $22 million foster family charity project

It seems like so many stories that arise from Hollywood are caked with negativity, toxicity and sometimes sheer evil. So when one with such positivity and hope comes along, it feels not only fresh but also puts a new light on the powers of the famous and the surprising capabilities of our favorite actors. This time around, the focus is on Christian Bale, who is helping complete a 16-year project that puts roofs over the heads of siblings in the foster care system.

The project recently broke ground, putting in motion an initiative that Christian Bale has kept close to his heart. At the event, Bale explained the purpose of the plan, saying, “With our Together California model, [the village] is something absolutely new, totally transformative and something completely needed. Imagine the absolute pain and the trauma of losing your parents or being torn from your parents, and then losing your brothers and sisters on top of that, that’s no way to treat kids…And so, we will be the hub for that. I hope that this village will be the first of many, and I hope that people, Californians and Angelenos, know to come join us in opening our eyes to what’s happening right under our noses. These are our children, and we must help our children.”

Together California, which is on pace to be completed next year, is pegged at costing $22 million, with a portion of the budget going towards an expansive property just outside of Los Angeles that includes 16 homes, two studio apartments and a 7,000 square foot community center. Through Together California, Bale joins The Big Short co-star Brad Pitt in his affinity for constructing homes for those in need.

But it has indeed been a long journey for Christian Bale and company. “I had the very unrealistic idea that within one year I’d have created a miniature Sound of Music with kids singing on hills in an endlessly joyful environment. But I discovered no, it takes an awful long time and really well-motivated people. It’s complicated and tough to help kids. It should be a hell of a lot easier than it was but I didn’t flinch for one second.”

