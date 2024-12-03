Cleaner: Quiver Distribution lands the North American rights to the high-octane action-thriller starring Daisy Ridley and Clive Owen

Just because someone cleans windows for a living doesn’t mean they can’t kick your ass when it counts. Daisy Ridley is ready to set her squeegee aside in favor of whichever weapon gets the job done in Cleaner, an action-packed thriller from director Martin Campbell (Casino Royale, Goldeneye, Edge of Darkness). Quiver Distribution announced today that it has acquired North American rights to the Anton and Qwerty Films production Cleaner, set in, around, and on the side of one of the UK’s tallest buildings. Quiver will release the film in theaters on February 21, 2025.

Star Wars icon Daisy Ridley stars in Cleaner, based on a story she developed, alongside Clive Owen (Children of Men, Inside Man), who recently led the FX mini-series A Murder at the End of the World. The film takes Ridley and Owen into the dark heart of danger while innocent lives hang in the balance.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cleaner:

“Cleaner is set in present-day London. A group of radical activists, led by Clive Owen, take over an energy company’s annual gala, seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. Their just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, played by Daisy Ridley, suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, to save those trapped inside.”

“Cleaner is a nail-biting thriller, unique and original in both its characters and its setting,” said Martin Campbell. “Much of the film takes place on the side of One Canada Square – hundreds of feet up in the air – and I want the audience to be up there with Joey in a stomach churning, vertiginous experience.”

Daisy Ridley and Clive Owen sound like a winning combination for ass-kickery, intense stand-offs, and unpredictable outcomes to a life-threatening scenario. With Martin Campbell’s eye for action and sharp writing in play, Cleaner could become one of 2025’s most talked about action movies.

