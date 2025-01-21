Daisy Ridley does a Die Hard stunt down the side of a building in the newly released poster for Cleaner

Quiver Distribution has dropped the official new one-sheet poster for Cleaner, an action thriller starring Daisy Ridley. The trailer, which was released around Christmastime, naturally drew comparisons to Die Hard, with one person standing between a team of terrorists and their hostages in a high rise, which includes a family member to save. The new poster from Cleaner is hitting the hallmarks of the sub-genre as Ridley is seen rappelling down the side of the building while shooting a gun as helicopters fly in the background.

The official synopsis for Cleaner reads: “Set in present-day London, a group of radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala, seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. Their just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, played by Ridley, suspended 50 storeys up on the outside of the building, to save those trapped inside, including her younger brother.” In addition to Ridley, Cleaner also stars Clive Owen and Taz Skylar.

In a statement, director Martin Campbell said, “Cleaner is a nail-biting thriller, unique and original in both its characters and its setting. Much of the time takes place on the side of One Canada Square — hundreds of feet up in the air — and I want the audience to be up there with Joey in a stomach churning, vertiginous experience.“