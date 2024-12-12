Cleaner: Don’t watch the red-band trailer for this Daisy Ridley action thriller if you’ve got acrophobia

When it comes to jobs, there’s not a lot I wouldn’t consider doing… but high-rise window cleaner is certainly not one of them, and that’s without a group of gun-totting extremists in the picture. Quiver Distribution has dropped the official red-band trailer for Cleaner, an action thriller starring Daisy Ridley.

The official synopsis for Cleaner reads: “ Set in present-day London, a group of radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala, seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. Their just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, played by Ridley, suspended 50 storeys up on the outside of the building, to save those trapped inside, including her younger brother. ” In addition to Ridley, Cleaner also stars Clive Owen and Taz Skylar.

In a statement, director Martin Campbell said, “ Cleaner is a nail-biting thriller, unique and original in both its characters and its setting. Much of the time takes place on the side of One Canada Square — hundreds of feet up in the air — and I want the audience to be up there with Joey in a stomach churning, vertiginous experience. “

Ridley must have enjoyed working with Campbell, as she’s already set to reunite with the director for Dedication. The action thriller will find the actress playing Major Billie Jean Parker, “ a decorated Marine Corps commander who is relieved of duty after a high-stakes mission in the Philippines results in civilian casualties, despite capturing anarchist leader Omar Romatas. Facing the loss of her career, she visits her dying father, Clyde, a former Marine, who asks her to attend a dedication ceremony for a school building named in his honor. The event takes a deadly turn when Omar Romatas’s vengeful son, Bento, launches an assault, taking hostages. Forced back into combat, Billie Jean sets traps and executes precise strikes to outwit the attackers. Her tactical instincts and ruthless efficiency shift the fight, as she confronts her past and proves her worth in a relentless battle that will define her legacy. ” Ridley is also set to return to the Star Wars franchise in several new movies.

What did you think of the trailer for Cleaner? Will you be watching when it hits theaters on February 21, 2025?