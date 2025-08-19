Clue being re-released in theaters for 40th anniversary – with surprise ending at each showing!

Was it Miss Scarlet? Or was it Mrs. Peacock? Or perhaps it was all of the guests? That depends on which night you catch the 40th anniversary screening of Clue! Cinemark is celebrating the special occasion by hosting the 1985 whodunit for three nights this summer – each with one of Clue’s different endings.

Just as it occurred in 1985 when Clue was first released, each Cinemark showing over the course of August 24th, 25th and 26th will have just one of the three endings, known as “How It Could Have Happened”, “How About This?” and “Here’s What Really Happened.” While most of us will just roll the dice on one screening, the true die-hards will likely head back to see how each unfolds in a way they likely never have. As far as how the multiple endings were handled on home video, they often had the option to view all three or have one randomly selected to reflect the theatrical experience.

Here is Cinemark’s write-up for the event: “Clue – the clever whodunnit comedy classic with an all-star cast – is back on the big screen for its 40th anniversary Each special screening will feature one of three possible endings, just as the film did when it was first released in 1985! Which one will you get? It’s a mystery! Six blackmail victims are invited to an isolated mansion by a man who knows a dark secret from each of their pasts. On arrival, each is given a pseudonym drawn from Cluedo before being introduced to the blackmailer. Each is handed a weapon, at which point the lights are switched off and the blackmailer is killed. Can the guests uncover the murderer before they all become victims? Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard and the rest of the gang are all suspects in the diabolical crime. With three possible endings! Based on the classic Parker Brothers board game.”

While many of us are quite acquainted with the three filmed endings to Clue, there is actually a fourth where it’s revealed that Tim Curry’s butler Wadsworth was revealed as the killer. But according to director Jonathan Lynn, it didn’t have the laugh factor that the rest of the endings did.

Joining in the 40th anniversary celebration of Clue will be a 4K Blu-ray SteelBook courtesy of Paramount.

Will you be checking out Clue when it returns to theaters this month?