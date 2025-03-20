Pixar announces that Coco 2 is in development at the studio with Lee Unkrich returning to direct

Disney and Pixar are adding another animated sequel to its list of upcoming films with the Lee Unkrich-directed Coco 2.

One day after dropping a gorgeous trailer for their next interstellar adventure, Elio, Disney, and Pixar are ready to reveal that Coco 2 is developing at Pixar Animation Studios. CEO Bob Iger revealed the project during the Walt Disney Company’s annual shareholders meeting. “While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart, and adventure,” said Iger. “And we can’t wait to share more soon.”

Coco 2, a follow-up to Disney and Pixar’s 2017 animated smash, reunites the team behind the original film. It includes Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich (Coco, Toy Story 3) and co-director Adrian Molina (Coco), with Oscar-winning producer Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2) producing.

Coco introduced Miguel, a 12-year-old with dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, who ventures to the vibrant Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family history.

The announcement for Coco 2 comes as Pixar is still reeling from the release of Inside Out 2, the studio’s highest-grossing film. While Pixar is keen on creating sequels to some of its most beloved properties, with Toy Story 5, Incredibles 3, and Coco 2 in development, fans still have original movies like Elio and Hoppers to look forward to.

Like all of their films, Pixar is exceptionally proud of Coco. When I visited Pixar Animation Studios for an in-depth look at Inside Out 2 last year, I saw artwork, statues, themed drinks, and more from Coco populating the main building. Coco currently holds a 97% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% Fresh Audience Score. Coco takes inspiration from the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead (Dia de Los Muertos) and features an all-Latino principal cast. Lee Unkrich felt an enormous responsibility to honor Mexican culture throughout the film, primarily while representing the time-honored holiday that celebrates the passing and memories of loved ones. Unkrich says Coco took inspiration from movies like Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and John Wick.

There’s plenty to explore regarding the underworld in Coco 2 and memorable characters to reunite with for another otherworldly adventure. I’m excited about this project and can’t wait to hear more!