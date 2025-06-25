Jake Gyllenhaal to star in an adaptation of Don Winslow’s prison survival short novel Collision for Amazon

The bidding war for Don Winslow’s short novel Collision has ended, with Amazon MGM Studios emerging as the victor. This tasty package had studios salivating for a piece of the action, especially with Jake Gyllenhaal set to star and produce Collision alongside his Nine Stories partner Josh McLaughlin and The Story Factory’s Shane Salerno. Collision hails from Winslow’s upcoming story collection, The Final Score, hitting bookstore shelves on September 16, 2025.

Collision tells the story of a devoted husband and father whose picture-perfect life is thrown a curveball after one terrible mistake sends him to prison, where he must learn how to survive. After serving his sentence, he discovers why he was protected during his incarceration, and now he’s tasked with completing a mission that will change him forever.

In case you’re looking forward to reading the complete collection of stories, here’s a description of Don Winslow’s The Final Score:

In six all-new short novels written with the trademark literary style, trenchant wit, and incisive characterization that have made Don Winslow “America’s greatest living crime writer” (Providence Journal), this repeat New York Times bestselling author serves up a collection of tales sure to delight Winslow’s most devoted fans and first-time readers.

The multi-million-dollar casino heist is impossible—it can’t be done. That’s what makes it irresistible to a legendary robber facing the rest of his life in prison for his “Final Score.” An ambitious, hard-working college-bound teenager has a side job delivering illegal booze to “The Sunday List” until a crooked cop, a seductive customer, and a fake guru threaten to end his dreams. Two wise guys tell each other a “True Story” over breakfast at a diner. It’s all bullshit and laughs until someone else has to pick up the check. An otherwise honest patrolman has to make an excruciating choice between his loyalty to the job and his love for a ne’er-do-well cousin in “The North Wing.” The entitled, substance-addicted movie star that surfer/PI Boone Daniels and his crew are hired to babysit in “The Lunch Break” is a problem. She also has a problem—someone wants her dead. Finally, the one terrible, momentary mistake that a devoted family man makes sends him to prison and on a “Collision” course between the man he wants to be and the killer he’s forced to become to survive.

Don Winslow is already working with Amazon and Working Title on Crime 101, an adaptation of one of the author’s short stories. Bart Layton wrote and directed the film, which stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Halle Berry, Monica Barbaro, Barry Keoghan, Nick Nolte, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Are you a Don Winslow fan? Are you looking forward to Jake Gyllenhaal taking the lead for Collision? Let us know in the comments section below.