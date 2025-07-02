Jerry Bruckheimer confirms Crimson Tide sequel is in the works & hopes Denzel Washington will return

We may be taking another trip beneath the waves as producer Jerry Bruckheimer says a sequel to Crimson Tide is in the works. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Bruckheimer teased, “ We have a really good director and writer talking to the navy right now about what’s going on under the water. “

The producer also suggested that Denzel Washington could return to star in the sequel. “ If we give him a good script, I think he’d do it, ” Bruckheimer said. A source close to the actor confirmed to Variety that his participation in Crimson Tide 2 is “ script-dependent and there’s no finished screenplay yet. “

Directed by the late great Tony Scott, Crimson Tide was released in 1995. When a rogue Russian faction threatens nuclear war, the veteran captain (Gene Hackman) of a U.S. nuclear submarine clashes with his new executive officer (Washington) over whether to launch their missiles. As conflicting orders arrive, the crew faces a mutiny and a battle of wills that could decide the fate of the world.

Bruckheimer’s latest producing project, F1, is now playing in theaters. It’s gotten off to a strong start at the box office, so of course there’s already talk of a possible sequel.

The official synopsis for F1: “ Dubbed ‘the greatest that never was,’ Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone. ” The film will hit theaters on June 27.

Our own Chris Bumbray loved F1, saying the film “ might rank as one of the most awe-inspiring works of pure spectacle seen on the big screen in years. ” He continued, ” While some may thumb their nose at the fact that it’s deliberately telling a familiar story, it can’t be denied that F1 is an absolute rollercoaster ride of a movie, and – like Sinners – helps make the case for theatres still being essential to a particular kind of filmmaking. Hopefully, this is the blockbuster hit it deserves to be. ” He added that you should really check out the film in IMAX if you can. You can check out the rest of his review right here, and be sure to tell us what you thought of the film as well!

Would you like to see a Crimson Tide sequel?