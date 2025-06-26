Movie News

Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to lead a new Sense and Sensibility adaptation

By
Posted 7 hours ago
daisy edgar jonesdaisy edgar jones

Variety reports that Focus Features is currently developing a remake of the famous Jane Austen story, Sense and Sensibility. The film will be helmed by Blue Jean director, Georgia Oakley, from a script that is to be adapted by Diana Reid. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will be on board as producers for their company Working Title Films. India Flint, from November Pictures, and Jo Wallett will also join in producing the project. The novel was adapted back in 1995 by Ang Lee with Emma Thompson starring in the film, with Kate Winslet pre-Titanic fame.

It is now revealed that Twisters and On Swift Horses star, Daisy Edgar-Jones, will be starring in the new adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. The actress posted a photo of herself holding the novel on her Instagram to announce the news.

The description, per Variety, reads, “Originally published in 1811 with the byline By a Lady, Sense and Sensibility was the first novel by Austen, who later wrote such literary classics as Pride and Prejudice, Emma and Persuasion. The story of Sense and Sensibility follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who navigate love, loss and financial uncertainty as they are forced to leave their family estate in Sussex.” Edgar-Jones is tapped to play Elinor in this film. Elinor’s sister, Marianne, was previously portrayed by Winslet in the 1995 film, but a casting for this adaptation has not been announced.

Edgar-Jones was recently seen in the period drama On Swift Horses, for which we got to interview her. The plot of that film read, “Muriel and her husband Lee are beginning a bright new life in California when he returns from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret past. A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off in search of the young card cheat he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.”

Source: Variety
Tags: ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,649 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Daisy Edgar-Jones News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. F1
  4. 28 Years Later
  5. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. M3GAN 2.0
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!