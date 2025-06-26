Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to lead a new Sense and Sensibility adaptation

Variety reports that Focus Features is currently developing a remake of the famous Jane Austen story, Sense and Sensibility. The film will be helmed by Blue Jean director, Georgia Oakley, from a script that is to be adapted by Diana Reid. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will be on board as producers for their company Working Title Films. India Flint, from November Pictures, and Jo Wallett will also join in producing the project. The novel was adapted back in 1995 by Ang Lee with Emma Thompson starring in the film, with Kate Winslet pre-Titanic fame.

It is now revealed that Twisters and On Swift Horses star, Daisy Edgar-Jones, will be starring in the new adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. The actress posted a photo of herself holding the novel on her Instagram to announce the news.

The description, per Variety, reads, “Originally published in 1811 with the byline By a Lady, Sense and Sensibility was the first novel by Austen, who later wrote such literary classics as Pride and Prejudice, Emma and Persuasion. The story of Sense and Sensibility follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who navigate love, loss and financial uncertainty as they are forced to leave their family estate in Sussex.” Edgar-Jones is tapped to play Elinor in this film. Elinor’s sister, Marianne, was previously portrayed by Winslet in the 1995 film, but a casting for this adaptation has not been announced.