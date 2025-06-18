F1 actor Damson Idris says he’d play the new Black Panther if Marvel came knocking

Will Snowfall and F1 actor Damson Idris be the next Black Panther? What about the next James Bond? According to the charismatic young actor, it could happen. Speaking with Today‘s Craig Melvin about the upcoming F1 racing drama directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski and co-starring Brad Pitt (Bullet Train, Fight Club, Se7en), Idris shared his inspiring journey toward the Formula 1 race track and more. After recounting events that led him to work with some of the most significant names in Hollywood, Damson Idris played a rapid-fire question game that revealed he could play the next Black Panther in the MCU.

When Melvin asked Damson Idris if he’d spoken with Marvel about becoming the next Black Panther, Idris grunted in frustration before quickly replying, “Yes, no!” Melvin then pointed out that Idris’s response implies a yes in their line of work. Idris then playfully pointed out that it could also mean no. If Damson Idris is speaking with Marvel about becoming the next Black Panther, he might want to tread lightly when asked “gotcha” questions like this one. The last thing he needs is to spill the beans too early or get put in MCU jail like Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo. Finally, Melvin asks, “If they [Marvel] ask, would you say yes?” Idris replies, “Yes,” with a serious look.

Next, Melvin asks Idris if he’s up for the role of James Bond, to which Idris replies, “I’m already James Bond.” I believe this is Idris being playful instead of serious, but it isn’t easy to tell. Case in point, yesterday, industry scooper Daniel Richtman said Aaron Pierre (Lanterns, The Underground Railroad, Mufasa: The Lion King) could be a candidate to play the iconic superspy. Is Richtman mistaken? Is Damson Idris just being cute?

What do you think about Damson Idris possibly playing the next Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Is he serious when he answers Yes/No to Melvin’s question? Are you looking forward to seeing F1 in theaters next weekend? Let us know in the comments section below, and check out our review of F1 here.