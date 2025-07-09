Oliver Stone celebrates the filmmakers behind F1 with a detailed review of Joseph Kosinski’s fast-paced racing drama

Sometimes, life is overwhelming. We retreat into safe spaces to combat the madness, indulging in hobbies or pastimes that bring us joy. I play video games, read comic books, and listen to music to unplug, whereas world-famous filmmaker Oliver Stone watches movies to unwind. According to Stone, his fears of war and pessimism led to his most recent film binge, focusing on Joseph Kosinski’s F1 racing drama, movies starring Michael Douglas, Robert Altman’s 1992 caper The Player, Mike Newell’s 1997 crime classic Donnie Brasco, and more.

While Stone has nothing but glowing words to describe F1, with Brad Pitt’s performance being a stand-out element in a project with many highlights, he opines about the cost of Hollywood greatness, lamenting the days when something as epic as F1 didn’t cost $250 million to produce.

In Oliver Stone’s lengthy Facebook post, he shares the following about Joseph Kosinski’s F1:

1. “F1” (Formula 1) (2025) is a perfectly designed vehicle (not one hair out of place) from producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Joseph Kosinski, and screenwriter Ehren Kruger for Brad Pitt; he’s so right for this from the flinty, American Midwest character he played in “Inglourious Basterds” (2009) to the renegade baseball executive in “Moneyball” (2011). He has his Americana down tight, and it’s a pleasure to watch him work through the tunnel of humiliation he has to get through as a “washed-up, never was,” who’s blamed because he’s basically the classic loner outsider who went his own way and never fit in. Pitt, like Cruise, is a glorious, old-fashioned movie star who’s picturesque. Not one grunt of dialogue too much, minimalism at its best. Steve McQueen would’ve loved to play this in another era. That, and a roaring, booming soundtrack any grease monkey could call a sex orgy. Our group of five enjoyed sitting through this film of great craft, which met all our expectations. But you have to wonder, if it speaks most eloquently for a faded Hollywood, why does it have to cost $250 million in production? What’s happened to us? The grandaddy of the racing film in my era was John Frankenheimer’s epic “Grand Prix” (1967) with James Garner. McQueen’s “Le Mans” (1971) plays flat, too much the documentary. Also high on my film list are Ron Howard’s “Rush” (2013) and James Mangold’s “Ford vs. Ferrari” (2019). “F1” lives up to all of them.

In his post, Stone likens F1 to other racing dramas, such as John Frankenheimer’s Grand Prix, Steve McQueen’s Le Mans, Ron Howard’s Rush, and more. Stone gives F1 an honest critique in his comments, urging audiences who appreciate the finer things in film to experience the movie for themselves.

Check out Stone’s write-ups for the other films he’s been watching. They provide fantastic insight into each title from a seasoned pro’s perspective.