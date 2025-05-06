Danny McBride bids adieu to The Righteous Gemstones after the finale airs on HBO

Praise Teenjus! Danny McBride adds The Righteous Gemstones to his resume of completed shows on HBO after shows like Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals. The Righteous Gemstones is the first of the shows to be solely created by McBride, but it is also the longest-running, as it ends with the fourth season. Chronicling the behind-the-scenes antics of a family of televangelists and the enemies they have amassed over the decades, The Righteous Gemstones spent its first three seasons putting the wealthy clan in the crosshairs for blackmail, extortion, and various other crimes.

Variety reports on McBride reflecting on the end of the show as the comedic actor closed the doors himself by directing the final episode. McBride explained that the feeling of the conclusion on the show never truly hit him when making the episode since he was trying to get through production. He stated, “Church lunch scenes are always my favorite scenes to shoot. We usually have a whole day to do it, and it’s everyone from the cast there and everyone has fun.” Then, he says that it took a conversation with his co-star, Gregory Alan Williams, to finally wash the feeling over him. “I was so obsessed with just getting it over the finish line that I didn’t really take pause to think about the weight of like, ‘Oh, we’re finished. We’ve done it.’ As soon as we started talking, I was like, ‘F*ck, I’m about to start crying. Is this going to be sad?’”