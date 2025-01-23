Lord have mercy! The Righteous Gemstones is ending with Season 4

Let us put our hands together and bow our heads in silence as we reflect on the news that The Righteous Gemstones will end with Season 4 at HBO. The network renewed the sinfully funny comedy series in July 2023, but complications from the SAG-AFTRA strikes kept the team from rolling cameras. The final episodes of the series begin streaming in March.

“The Lord spoke to me and said it’s time to wrap this sucker up,” series creator and star Danny McBride said. “The story this season made the themes, ideas, and characters in ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ feel whole and complete. I have loved every second of working with this team for the past eight years, and there are some incredible payoffs, twists, and turns in store over the course of this wild final season.”

Created by Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the Gemstone children finally gain control of the Church, they discover running a holy house is more complicated than they ever imagined.

The Righteous Gemstones has grown exponentially throughout the years. The hit comedy features an extensive cast of comedic greats, including Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Steve Zahn as Peter Montgomery, Stephen Dorff as Vance Simkins, Shea Whigham as Dusty Daniels, Kristen Johnston as May-May, Lukas Haas as Chuck, Robert Oberst as Karl, Stephen Schneider as Stephen, Iliza Shlesinger as Shay Marigold, Sturgill Simpson as Marshall, and Casey Wilson as Kristy.

The Righteous Gemstones fans have waited a long time for Season 4 to grace the small screen and will no doubt become mournful upon learning about the show’s ending. Thankfully, it sounds like the comedy is going out on its own terms, with plans to send the Gemstone family out on a high note.

Are you upset that The Righteous Gemstones is ending with Season 4? Let us know in the comments section below.