Daredevil: Born Again images show Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Margarita Levieva

The Marvel / Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again went into production last year – then when the strikes hit, it underwent a creative overhaul that, according to Vincent D’Onofrio (who plays the villainous Kingpin / Wilson Fisk on the show), has ensured that this new series is now directly connected to the Daredevil series that ran for three seasons on the Netflix streaming service. So not only are D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox (who plays Daredevil / Matt Murdock) back in their roles, but so are Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll as Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. Daredevil: Born Again is now back in production, and behind-the-scenes images posted on social media have shown Cox, D’Onofrio, Henson, and Woll on set, along with new cast addition Margarita Levieva as Murdock’s latest love interest, Heather Glenn. These images can be seen at the bottom of this article.

Dario Scardapane, who worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Marvel / Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner on Daredevil: Born Again during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

We recently heard that Wilson Bethel will be reprising the role of Benjamin “Dex” Pointdexter / Bullseye, while the show is also bringing Jon Bernthal back as Frank Castle / The Punisher. Also in the cast are Michael Gandolfini and Sandrine Holt, who replaces Ayelet Zurer as Wilson Fisk’s wife Vanessa.

When Daredevil: Born Again was first announced, it was said that the first season of the show would consist of eighteen episodes. We don’t know for sure if the creative overhaul has had an impact on the episode count. Rumors have indicated that it might end up being closer to the episode of the Netflix show, which had thirteen episodes per season.

Are you looking forward to Daredevil: Born Again? Take a look at these behind-the-scenes images, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

