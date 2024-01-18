Daredevil: Born Again will be directly connected to the Netflix show, Vincent D’Onofrio confirms

Even though Charlie Cox, who played the Marvel Comics character Matt Murdock / Daredevil on the Daredevil series that was made for the Netflix streaming service (and is now available on Disney+) has since reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Vincent D’Onofrio also reprised the role of the villainous Wilson Fisk / Kingpin in the Hawkeye series, it hasn’t been clear whether or not that Daredevil show would really be considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity. When the eighteen episode MCU / Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again went into production with Cox and D’Onofrio in the lead roles, it was apparently branching off in directions that wouldn’t exactly match what had been seen in the Netflix show. But then the writers strike hit, causing Daredevil: Born Again to stop filming for a while… and during the break, Marvel executives watched the footage and decided the show needed a complete creative overhaul. The writers and directors were let go. Dario Scardapane, who worked on the Marvel / Netflix series The Punisher, was hired to serve as showrunner, while Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who worked on multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, were brought on to direct the reworked Daredevil: Born Again. Recently, the Hawkeye spin-off Echo, which features Cox as Daredevil and D’Onofrio as Kingpin, seemed to pull all of the Marvel Netflix shows (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders) into MCU continuity – and now D’Onofrio has confirmed that the new version of Daredevil: Born Again is directly connected to the Netflix series!

D’Onofrio told The Hollywood Reporter, “ During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, ‘Look, this is how we’ve got to do it now.’ So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that’s a great thing. It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons. So we now get to start this Born Again situation with all of that history behind us and the outcome of all that history. So we’re all talking about Daredevil: Born Again in those terms now. “

When they were working on the disconnected version of the series, it was said that Matt Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page weren’t expected to appear on the show. Last week, we heard that Netflix Daredevil cast members Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll are now being brought in to play Foggy and Karen again. So it looks like we can actually start considering Daredevil: Born Again to be Daredevil season 4 now.

Are you glad to hear that the creative overhaul means Daredevil: Born Again is going to be directly connected to the Netflix Daredevil? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.