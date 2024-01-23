Daredevil: Born Again will reportedly bring back Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, but it’s not clear how extensive his role would be.

Daredevil: Born Again may be billed as a brand-new series, but it’s looking more and more like Daredevil season 4. In addition to Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio starring as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, Daredevil: Born Again includes a handful of actors returning from the Netflix series, with a new rumor pointing to the return of Wilson Bethel as Bullseye.

According to ComicBook.com, Wilson Bethel is set to reprise his role of Bullseye for Daredevil: Born Again. He made his first appearance in the Netflix series during the third season, with the character reimagined as Benjamin “Dex” Pointdexter, a psychopathic FBI agent who is able to use any object as a lethal projectile. He also suited up in a replica Daredevil costume. Although the report seems confident that Bethel will appear in the new series, “ it’s unclear how extensive his role will be. “

Jon Bernthal is also expected to return as The Punisher, and recent rumours have also pointed to Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson reprising their roles of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. It’s almost like the whole band is getting back together.

After a lengthy hiatus due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, not to mention a significant creative overhaul, Daredevil: Born Again has finally resumed production with a few major changes behind the scenes. Dario Scardapane, who worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as well as Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix, was brought in to serve as the new showrunner of Daredevil: Born Again. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who helmed multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, were also hired to direct the remaining episodes of the series. The creative retooling is said to move the series away from a legal procedural and more towards the gritty tone of the original Daredevil series on Netflix.

Daredevil: Born Again will also likely be shorter than we thought. The series was originally announced as an 18-episode series, but it will be scaled back to be more in line with the Netflix series, which consists of 13 episodes per season.

In addition to Bullseye, are there any other Netflix characters who should make the leap to Daredevil: Born Again?